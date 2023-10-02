The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M5, from 8pm September 26 to 6am October 10, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 11A to 12 lane closures for resurfacing.
• M50, from 6.44pm March 7 2023 to midnight, January 1 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions jct one to jct two, no full closure in this location without approving the diversion.
And a further seven closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A449, from 9pm October 2 to 6am October 4, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, jct three, slip road closure for inspection works.
• M48, from 6am October 7 to 8pm October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M48, from 6am October 7 to 8pm October 8, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closed for structure maintenance works. Diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 9.30am to 3.30pm on October 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley to Dursley Cross used as a diversion route for BT closure of Glasshouse Hill local road.
• M4, from 9pm October 9 to 6am October 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for bridge maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn bridge.
• M4, from 9pm October 11 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M4, from 10pm October 11 to 6am October 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 to 23 Prince of Wales Bridge - carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 Severn Bridge.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.