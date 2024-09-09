The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that nine closures are due to start over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm September 10 to 6am September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 3 to junction 2, Lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8am to 4pm on September 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Churcham traffic lights in place for Severn Trent Water works.
• A38, from 8pm September 11 to 6am September 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 both directions Queenhill to Hill End, entry and exit slip road closure and traffic signals for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways network.
• M4, from 8.30pm September 13 to 6am September 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for carriageway renewals, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• A40, from 9am September 16 to 3pm September 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Woods to Churcham two-way signals for Horticultural works.
• A40, from 7pm September 16 to 6am September 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Huntley multiway traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works. Includes diversion onto the A40 Huntley to Birdwood, for closure of Grange Court Lane.
• A40, from 10am to 3pm on September 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Churcham to Over, traffic lights for drainage works.
• A40, from 10am to 2pm on September 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, stop and go boards for electrical works.
• A40, from 9am September 23 to 3pm September 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Highnam Woods to Churcham two-way signals for resurfacing.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.