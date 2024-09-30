The Forest of Dean's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 9.30pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M4, from 9.30pm September 29 to 6am September 30, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for wide load movements, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, exit, junction 16, join M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 10pm October 1 to 6am October 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Over, lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 7pm October 7 to 6am October 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 Huntley multiway traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works. Includes diversion onto the A40 Huntley to Birdwood, for closure of Grange Court Lane.
• M50, from 8pm October 7 to 6am October 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 eastbound, Ryton to Bromsberrow Heath, lane closure for Horticulture works.
• A38, from 9pm October 7 to 6am October 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers rest roundabout, Lane closures for maintenance works.
• M50, from 9pm October 14 to 6am October 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 westbound, junction 1 to junction 2, Lane closure for Verge works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.