The Forest of Dean's motorists will have seven road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 2pm November 27 to 4pm December 1, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Birdwood - two-way traffic lights installed by Severn Trent water for emergency mains repairs.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further five closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• A40, from 8pm December 1 to 6am December 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Over Roundabout to Highnam Roundabout lane closure for drainage works.
• A40, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Both Directions Churcham to Birdwood four-way signals for horticulture works.
• M50, from 9am December 3 2025 to 6pm January 9 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest Roundabout, Hard shoulder lane closure for maintenance works.
• M4, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 10pm December 15 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both ways Huntley to Lea, junction - carriageway closure for drainage works. Light vehicles diverted via Bradley Ct Rd and A4136. HGVs diverted via A40, A417, M50 and A449 to re-join A40.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.