The Forest of Dean's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And one of them is expected to cause severe delays – with drivers facing a wait of at least half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 7pm March 15 to 7am March 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Huntley, traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 7pm March 11 to 6am March 23, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Highnam to Huntley, rolling traffic lights in place for Gigaclear works.
• A40, from 9.49am December 5 2023 to 11.59pm June 1 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Boxbush to Dursley Cross - traffic lights in place for carriageway repairs due to landslide.
• A38, from 8pm January 8 to 6am July 31, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): M5 northbound and southbound, junction 7 to junction 11, M50 eastbound, and westbound, junction 2 to M5, carriageway, slip road, lane closures, with 24/7 narrow lanes, lane closure, and 50mph speed limit due to improvement works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M48, from 6am March 18 to 3pm March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M5, from 9pm March 20 to 6am March 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 13 to 14, Michael Wood Services closed for white lining.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.