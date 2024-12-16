The Forest of Dean's motorists will have six road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M48, from 8pm December 14 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 eastbound, junction 2 to 1 Severn Bridge - lane closure for structure maintenance.
• M48, from 8pm December 13 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• M5, from 8pm December 15 to 6am December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 southbound, junction 12 exit and entry slip closure including A38 dedicated M5 northbound, slip, for local authority works, diversion for southbound, exit slip via, M5 southbound to junction 13 and return, diversion for southbound, entry slip via M5 northbound to junction 11A and return, diversion for A38 dedicated slip via, junction 12 interchange.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 1 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M50, from 9pm December 20 to 6am December 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions, junction 2, Lane closures for maintenance works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.