Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) John Campion has initiated the hunt for the force's next Chief Constable. This comes on the heels of the current Chief Constable, Pippa Mills, announcing her departure from the role.
John Campion emphasised the significance of this appointment, viewing it as a golden opportunity to further the progress made since his election in 2016. He is determined to identify a candidate who not only embodies dedication, ethics, and high performance but is also committed to the public's policing priorities, efficient crime reduction, and judicious use of taxpayers' money.
Reflecting on the journey since his election, PCC John Campion remarked, "This is a major milestone in West Mercia Police’s history. I have been at the helm of a mission to create a Safer West Mercia since 2016, and it's imperative that the next Chief Constable shares this vision."
He further highlighted the force's achievements, including record resource allocation and the highest police officer count in the force's history. "I am eager for the public to truly experience the benefits of these investments," he added.
John Campion's vision for the future is clear: "I want West Mercia Police to consistently deliver top-tier policing that not only local residents can take pride in but also the officers and staff."
The ideal candidate, according to the PCC, should possess extensive senior policing experience, a history of driving positive organisational change, and a track record of enhancing public confidence and crime-fighting capabilities.
For those interested in leading West Mercia Police into its next chapter, full details about the role can be found at www.westmercia-pcc.gov.uk/vacancy-chief-constable-west-mercia-police/.