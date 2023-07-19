She will briefly explain the scientific basis from which Forest Bathing has emerged as a dynamic practice in Japan, while you ‘bathe’ in the Forest atmosphere (fully clothed)! After explaining the three-part structure of the course, Carina will lead you through a standard sequence and offer short, (5-20 mins) sensory invitations along the way that can be done whilst wondering/sitting in the Forest, along the grassy paths, all close to (500m) a central base. Forest Bathers are free to fall asleep at any time, fanned by the low- lying branches of the trees, knowing the guide is close by. The course ends with foraged tea and light snacks.