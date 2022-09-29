Three more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean
There were three more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Patrick Jack
Thursday 29th September 2022 3:18 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )
A total of 187 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 29 (Thursday) – up from 184 a week previously.
They were among 12,058 deaths recorded across the South West.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.
A total of 166,623 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 29 (Thursday) – up from 166,228 last week.