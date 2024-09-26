NHS Gloucestershire has given residents some tips to reduce wastage from repeat prescriptions, urging people to only order what they need.
In a new campaign called “Only Order What You Need”, NHS Gloucestershire advises residents to check the dates of their medication, keep track of what they’ve used, store medications correctly and keep notes of what medication remains two weeks before prescription due dates.
Adele Jones, Chief Pharmacist for Primary Care and Associate Director at NHS Gloucestershire said: “Over-ordering has a significant knock-on effect on a number of vital areas including drug supply, patient safety and environmental pollution.
“Stockpiling really does have a direct impact on patients and ordering unnecessary medication can increase the risk of medicines shortages in pharmacies which can be a very serious problem. We need to make sure that medicines are available to those who need them most.
“We are all responsible for tackling avoidable medicines wastage, not just clinicians and healthcare staff. This is your opportunity to help the NHS and the Planet.
“We acknowledge and thank people who check what medicines they already have and consider what they actually need before they order. Hopefully this campaign will reach lots of people and make us all think about how we manage our repeat prescriptions.”