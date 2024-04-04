FOREST charity runner Tom Bell completed an incredible 10 marathons in 10 days challenge and has smashed his fund-raising target for the Children’s Opportunity Centre in Coleford.
Tom completed the Phoenix 10 in 10 challenge in Richmond, Surrey despite the death of father, well-known Cinderford businessman Keith Bell just two days before the first marathon.
He said: “It was difficult for me because just two days before the first day my dad passed away.
“That was incredibly sad but my dad was biggest supporter.
“He wanted me to do it and I was glad I did it because it has raised a lot of money for the charity, a lot more than we anticipated.
“I have to give thanks to my head office of KW Bell in Cinderford and the different contractors and suppliers who have been so generous with donations and messages of support.
“The target was £2,000 but we have more than £6,5000 and money is still coming in.”
Last Wednesday (April 3) Tom visited the centre, which provides support, care and facilities for children both with and without additional needs where he was thanked for his amazing efforts.
Tom, a site manager with KW Bell, said the support he received was a huge incentive to face the extreme mental and physical challenge
He added: “I had the incentive of raising money for the charity and I didn’t want to let anyone down – I didn’t want to let my dad down or the people back home supporting me.
“I had countless messages of support.”
Sonia Molyneux, the manager of the Children’s Opportunity Centre, said: “We wish to say a big thank you to Tom Bell for his outstanding 10 Marathons in 10 days and congratulate him on finishing first each day.
“We have been following Tom each day in London and we were excited to see and hold all the medals Tom brought back.
“A huge thank you to all the family, contacts and businesses who have supported Tom and our charity.
“We are blown away by the amount raised, we really appreciate all the support.”