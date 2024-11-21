A GROUP of nearly 150 mountain bikers has been given a prestigious award for their voluntary work in the Forest.
The 147-strong Dean Trail Volunteers (DTV), has received The King’s Award for Voluntary Service, recognises DTV’s commitment to building and maintaining a world-class, inclusive trail network that attracts cyclists of all abilities.
The Forest of Dean has long been a premier destination for mountain biking, attracting cyclists from across the globe to its renowned trails, which have produced including Charlie Hatton and Katy Curd.
DTV has been working with Forestry England on a a five-year masterplan to develop trails across 516 hectares, with the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre welcoming approximately 300,000 visitors from all over the world each year.
Recent projects include the Red Freeminers' Trail relaunch, aiming to bring it up to the high standard of the award-winning Blue and newly opened Green trails.
DTV also leads environmental initiatives, such as rewilding retired track sections and using natural planting and dead hedging to protect the landscape.
Kevin Stannard, Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean at Forestry England said: “Dean Trail Volunteers have been pivotal to the success of the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre. Their dedication extends beyond trail maintenance – they have fostered a real community, providing an essential space for volunteers and visitors alike to connect with the Forest, its wildlife and history.”
Katy Curd also praised DTV dedication: “Without DTV, we wouldn’t have the fantastic trail network that supports not only my coaching business but also British Cycling’s Olympic programme.
“They’ve created a safe environment for people to progress in mountain biking and a welcoming community for volunteers from all backgrounds.”
A spokesman for the group said: “This award underscores the invaluable role of the Dean Trail Volunteers in preserving the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre as a top-tier mountain biking destination while building a community grounded in inclusivity, sustainability, and passion for the sport.”
The King’s Award for Voluntary Service is equivalent to an MBE and is the highest honour given to local voluntary groups in the UK. They are awarded for life.