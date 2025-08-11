THE news that a stage of the Lloyds Tour of Britain will take place in Monmouthshire, in Welsh cycling star Geraint Thomas' final race, has been greeted with joy from fans and civic leaders alike.
The Saturday, September 6, stage, will circle the county taking in Usk, Chepstow, Monmouth and Abergavenny and include two climbs up The Tumble.
Monmouthshire Council Leader, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said: “Stage five of the Lloyds Tour of Britain will highlight the outstanding cycling routes we have in Monmouthshire.
"With five 'King of the Mountain' ascents, it will demonstrate that Monmouthshire is an excellent destination for cyclists.
"A warm welcome is waiting all riders and the supporters. Our beautiful scenery and iconic landmarks will leave a lasting impression, encouraging you to visit our county time and again.”
Welsh Government Minister with responsibility for Sport, Jack Sargeant, said; "The Lloyds Tour of Britain showcases the very best of Welsh landscapes and our passion for cycling.
"These challenging routes promise to be a great test for some of the world's top cyclists whilst providing a wonderful viewing experience for spectators at the many fantastic locations along both routes.
“With a thrilling finish expected in our capital city Cardiff on Sunday, this will be a fitting celebration of cycling in Wales and a wonderful send-off for Geraint Thomas in his final road race.
“I'm sure too that these stages will create lasting memories for athletes and fans alike"
Caroline Spanton, CEO of Beicio Cymru, said: “Seeing the peloton pass cycling landmarks like Maindy Velodrome and tackle climbs such as the Tumble and Caerphilly Mountain not only tests the riders but also showcases the outstanding landscape we have for cycling in Wales.
"To have these final stages here in South Wales is a really fitting tribute to Geraint Thomas — one of Wales’ most celebrated athletes.
“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Welsh Government and local authorities.
"Their invaluable support and investment have made these stages possible, playing a key role in delivering such an exciting event. Their commitment strengthens Wales’ reputation on the international cycling stage and continues to inspire the next generation of riders.”
The Lloyds Tour of Britain Men begins on Tuesday, September 2, with a pair of stages in Suffolk, followed by trips to Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Warwickshire before hitting South Wales.
Meanwhile, cycling fans are also hopeful that a request for a Tour de France stage to visit the county comes to fruition in 2027.
Coun Richard John (Mitchel Troy and Trellech), leader of the county council’s Conservatives, has written to the Director of the Tour de France to ask for it to host part of the Grand Départ.
Several legs of the 2027 Tour de France are set to take place in the UK in two years’ time, with a section each in Scotland, Wales and England.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.