THREE blue plaques to honour historical members of the Ross-on-Wye community are to be erected in the town.
Among those being honoured is a rock band from the 1970s, a 19th century musician and an18th century author.
The two founding Ross-based musicians for Mott the Hoople, guitarist Pete Overend Watts and drummer Dale Buffin Griffin will be honoured with a blue plaque at the Hope and Anchor pub, where they first performed as the Anchors in 1963.
At the recent meeting of Ross Town Council community markets and tourism sub-committee members heard that the town had last honoured distinguished members of the community some 40 years ago.
The motion to approve a plaque to honour Mott the Hoople was voted through unopposed along with for one for William Gilpin who wrote Britain’s first travel guidebook and Bernhard Molique Carrodus, a 19th century musician and as a violinist played for Queen Victoria.
Ophelia Rajpaul, the council’s tourism officer told members that the plaques for Mr Gilpin and Mr Carrodus would likely take longer than Mott the Hoople to erect as they are proposed to be installed on listed buildings and it takes time to get the necessary consents.
Cllr Ed O’Driscoll concluded that having a blue plaque marking the achievements of Mott the Hoople would be an honour for the town, to which the statement received a round of applause from the public and councillors alike.
