THE popular Ross-on-Wye Car Boot sale has been saved from closure by the auctioneers RG & RB Williams which has taken over the management of the weekly event which is held at the livestock market site
On March 31, the original management of the car boot sale, informed the public it was shutting down for good and stated: "It is with sadness we have to announce the immediate closure of Ross-on-Wye boot sale. There will be no further boot sales at this site moving forward.”
However, within days of the announcement, RG & RB Williams Auctioneers stepped in and saved the event from closure, which ran as usual on Easter Sunday and will continue every Sunday morning going forward.
A spokeswoman for RG & RB Williams Auctioneers Ltd said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Ross Market Car Boot Sale is very much open.
“We have also introduced additional facilities, including a burger van, to enhance the offering. This follows RG & RB Williams Auctioneers Ltd bringing the former Jen’s Café operation back in-house to ensure the effective management of the Truck Stop.
“The café has now been rebranded as the Truck Stop Café and operates Monday to Friday. This has created an opportunity to provide varied catering options during car boot sale operations.
“We remain committed to the continued success of the Car Boot Sale and look forward to welcoming both traders and visitors.
“We greatly appreciate the support received to date and firmly believe that the car boot sale plays an important role within the local community, benefiting from an accessible location with ample parking.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.