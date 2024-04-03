MORE than 40 tractors took part in a 25-mile charity run around the Forest with many of those taking part decorated with an Easter theme.
The run, which took place last Saturday (March 30), was the first major event organised by the Woolaston Young Farmers’ Club (YFC) which was only formed nine weeks ago.
The tractors gathered at the Hanley Farm Shop in Tidenham and travelled through Lydney, Yorkley, Parkend, Bream, St Briavels before returning to the Rising Sun pub at Woolaston.
Local people turned out to show their support by waving and clapping – and even banging pot and pans – for the run which was raising money for Woolaston Under Fives pre-school group and a Gloucestershire Young Farmers’ Clubs appeal for a young woman who has cancer.
Woolaston YFC secretary Hannah James said: “As a new club, we only started in February, this is our first big event
“We have 50 members and we are one member off being the biggest club in Gloucestershire.”
“We’ve got such a big community and a lot of our club aren’t even farmers.”
Chairman James Bayliss said: “There used to be a club here years ago so we thought why not start one again?”
They say the amount of interest in the club has taken them by surprise.
Hannah said: “At our first meeting we just put out 20 chairs but we emptied every chair out of Woolaston Village Hall and there were people standing.
“We had over 70 people turn up.and at every meeting we have not had less than 40 people.
“We’ve done burger making, farm tours, lambing live, line dancing, woodwork and other activities.”
The club is open to anyone aged between 10 and 28 and it meets on Wednesdays, usually at Alvington Village Hall.