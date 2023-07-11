THE authority responsible for taking action over the welfare of sheep who roam the Forest say they have “no concerns” about a group which reside on a busy roadside despite receiving complaints.
Locals have raised concerns about the “plight” of around 15 sheep residing at the side of the B4228 by Lambsquay House near Coleford, which appeared to have not been shorn during recent hot weather.
But Gloucestershire Trading Standards, which is part of the county council and responsible for taking action over such complaints, says officers have visited the site recently and were satisfied as to the welfare of the sheep.
And a local farmer has said that as long as the sheep have shade, which they do at Lambsquay, not shearing them would not cause them to be in any discomfort.
They said that the only thing that could cause the sheep any harm in such case would be attracting flies.
Locals had complained that during hot weather last year the sheep were in “dire distress”.
They said they were worried how they’d cope this summer with most of July and August still to go, and were concerned that trading standards had not taken action due to hot weather in May and June.
Karen Smith, head of Gloucestershire trading standards, said: “We are aware of the sheep in question and our officers have visited the site recently.
“At the time of inspection we had no concerns about the welfare of sheep. The situation is being monitored and should conditions change appropriate action will be taken.
“If any residents notice a change in condition or have a cause of concern, we would encourage them to report the matter directly to trading standards on 01452 887666.”