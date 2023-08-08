West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre has reported a significant road traffic collision on A49 in Hereford at the Wellington junction. As a result, major road closures have been implemented at Wellington junction, affecting traffic in both directions. Commuters are advised to brace for substantial delays.
A representative from the West Mercia Operations & Communications Centre urged, "Please avoid the area and seriously consider alternative routes." Furthermore, in a bid to ensure the safety of all road users, they emphasised, "Please don't attempt to pass through the road closure signs."
Local residents and those travelling through the region are encouraged to heed the warnings and plan their journeys accordingly. It remains crucial to ensure personal safety and to assist the officers on the scene by complying with the directives.