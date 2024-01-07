“If the Council’s plan goes ahead, the impact on thousands of people will be huge. The fundamental ambition is the implementation of Active Travel – cycling, walking, and wheeling (according to the Report, walking is seen as a form of transport!), and the increasing eradication of private car use. To facilitate travel to work, school, leisure and sporting events, etc., the Plan promises a speedy and radical advancement in public transport but doesn’t explain how a cash-strapped Authority will find the money to subsidise more frequent bus services to predominantly rural areas. There are many more far-reaching aspects of the Plan that can potentially ruin the local economy, not least of which is advocating more working from home.