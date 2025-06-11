Catherine Faw from Monmouthshire is raising money to help provide information packs for a newly diagnosed person with MND so they know what to expect and how to access support, to providing a text to a speech device, to give someone with MND the ability to continue with their loved ones.
Catherine said she knows people who have unfortunately passed away because of Motor Neurone Disease.
“The impact of MND not being well recognised by the general public affects healthcare planning and fundraising for research.” Said Catherine.
“More research is needed to fully understand the causes of MND and how to prevent it. Therefore, I am hoping to spread awareness within our town by taking part in their run 100km challenge in June.”
To coincide raising awareness for a charity, Catherine is also taking part on the run 60km in June challenge for Macmillan Cancer support.
“Their services are indispensable, and I would like to spread awareness about the vital work they do.”
“Without the generous donations from the general public, they simply wouldn't’’t be able to provide the level of support that makes such a difference in people’s lives.”
Macmillan Cancer Support relies primarily on public donations to fund its wide range of services, which include everything from helplines and online communities to financial aid and practical advice for navigating the complexities of cancer treatment and recovery.
“Having seen firsthand the impact of cancer, I wanted to do something effective to help, and so I am hoping that my challenge will inspire more people to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support.”
Motor Neurone Disease fundraiser:
Macmillan Cancer Support fundraiser:
