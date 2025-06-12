THE provision of a new Monmouthshire railway station as part a UK Government £445m package for rail projects in Wales has been welcomed by county councillors.
A Monmouthshire Council spokesperson said: “Upgrades to the South Wales Mainline will increase train service frequency and the provision of five new railway stations – including Magor Walkway, which is a testament to the tireless work of the MAGOR group (Magor Action Group on Rail), who have been supported throughout by the council and local councillors – including Councillors John Crook, Angela Sandles and Frances Taylor.”
The announcement follows recommendations made by the South East Wales Transport Commission led by Lord Burns.
“Our communities have continued to live with the impacts of congestion on the M4 with no viable public transport alternatives. The new stations will make travel by train a realistic option for commuting and leisure journeys between Cardiff and Bristol, boosting the economic benefits for the wider region,” added the spokesperson.
Leader of Monmouthshire Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby (Labour, Llanelly Hill), said: “This is a hugely welcome investment that recognises the urgent need to upgrade our transport network here in Wales.
“Magor Walkway Station is a project with strong community backing from local councillors, residents, and campaign groups. I’ll continue working with all partners to make sure Monmouthshire sees the benefit of this long-overdue rail project.
“We will continue to work with the Welsh Government and our neighbouring authorities to deliver the other recommendations of the Lord Burns Commission which includes the provision of a new link road between the M48 and the B4245 to create a park and ride facility at Severn Tunnel Junction Railway station.
“We look forward to hearing the finer details of the Infrastructure Strategy when it is released next week.”
South East Wales Senedd member Laura Anne Jones called the announcement of a new rail station for Magor “a hard-fought victory for campaigners.”
The Conservative MS joined other Senedd members in calling for the station back in 2024, and praised the Magor Action Group On Rail (MAGOR) for putting a “huge amount of time and efforts into their campaign”.
“The confirmation of a new station for Magor represents a hard fought victory for the tireless campaigners who have worked incredible hard for many years.
“While it remains to be seen whether the UK Government’s wider investment in rail in Wales will be sufficient to stop the rot caused by Cardiff Bay’s mismanagement of Welsh infrastructure, it is clear that this new station will be transformative for Monmouthshire and the wider south east Wales region.
“Now we need to see this station delivered at pace, with a wider view to upgrading our road networks too by filling potholes, scrapping 20mph speed limits and working with bus providers to improve our bus services.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.