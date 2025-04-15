Travellers’ caravans arrived at Monmouth’s Cattle Market car park and had blocked off part of the car park to shoppers and visitors cutting off access to parking spaces and disabled bays.
They arrived at the car park overnight surprising members of the public as many spaces were obstructed and caravans were parked in front of some spaces creating difficult access for people to park their car.
A concerned member of the public spoke to The Monmouthshire County Council and MCC said: “Police were called earlier this morning about a number of caravans which have set up in the Cattle Market car park in Monmouth, who have since alerted environmental health.”
“Environmental health and Gwent Police are now working together to find a solution for all parties to free up the spaces, and Monmouthshire County Council will be updated as the situation develops.”
Martin Newell, Cllr for the ward said: “I was alerted by local residents this morning to a number of caravans pitched up on the pedestrian street car park.”
A spokesman for Monmouthshire County Council said: “Monmouthshire County Council has received reports of people occupying a car park in Monmouth which is currently being investigated. MCC will engage with any occupants at the site directly considering their welfare needs and intentions.
The caravans started to leave at 1pm and by 2pm the majority had gone.