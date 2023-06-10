STEAM fans were treated to the rare sight of a 'double header' as former Great Western Railway locomotives Clun Castle and Earl of Mount Edgcumbe made an appearance on Severnside and the Marches.
They were at the head of a train from Birmingham to Cardiff marking the centenary of the Castle class locomotives.
The outward journey saw them travel through Hereford and Abergavenny to the Welsh capital.
The train travelled through Caldicot, Chepstow, Lydney and the forest of Dean as it made its way back to the Midlands.