“I had the pleasure of working with Sheila personally. I loved it. I got to see the warmth of a very special woman. More than that I got to see the depth of her professionalism born of an earlier career in the Post Office. Sheila had standards and you just always wanted to match them. On many an occasion after chairing a council meeting Sheila would ask me "Did I do ok". She wanted to do her best. My answer was always "you were perfect" - I just felt she was.