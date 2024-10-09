AN Elizabethan Grade II-listed former Wye Valley antiques shop has failed to sell under the auctioneer’s hammer, and is now being offered for half the price originally wanted.
For more than 40 years, the landmark sandy-yellow coloured Tudor building in Ross-on-Wye’s Brookend Street was used as an antiques shop after being renovated by then owner Robin Lloyd.
But when the 3,358sq ft building went under the hammer at Savills on Tuesday, October 9, it failed to sell.
Having once been listed for £299,999, it is now available at a guide price of £150,000.
The auctioneers stated that this is the price that the seller is looking for, post auction sale.
Savills stated that the freehold mid-terrace property, which could date back to 1560, already has planning permission to convert the upper floors into a residential dwelling with three bedrooms. It has a separate staircase to the upper floors.
The building is arranged over three floors, the majority of which is traditionally built and includes timbered walls and ceilings.
The ground floor is currently set out with three retail showroom areas and a storeroom with access to a rear yard.
The first floor includes retail space, an office, kitchen and staff shower room. The second floor includes a further retail area having a raked ceiling.
The sales particulars stated that the building has asset management potential in letting the property out in its current use. It adds that it also has development potential to add or reconfigure the property to provide multiple dwellings, subject to planning permission requirements.
Robin Lloyd bought the building in 1976 and set about renovating it before setting up an antiques business which attracted dealers from around the world, and which he ran until selling up in 2018.
The restoration involved removing the white stucco front to reveal what was left of an ancient Tudor close timbered building the late 1500s.