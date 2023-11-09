A 54 year-old Tutshill man has been remanded in custody to await jury trial on charges of wounding a woman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and making a threat to kill her.
Pawel Dudczyk of Birch Grove, Tutshill, is alleged to have committed the offences on 28th Oct 2023.
He also faces a charge of failing to provide a breach specimen to police when suspected of a motoring offence on Oct 29th.
Cheltenham Magistrates ruled last week that the case must be heard at Gloucester Crown Court and they remanded Mr Dudczyk in custody pending his first appearance before a judge on 1st December.