Residents of a Forest of Dean village have launched a petition saying their calls for improved road safety have been ignored.
Numerous incidents of dangerous driving including cars being driven at high speed and even doing donuts at a double mini-roundabout, have been witnessed by residents, who have been left feeling upset and angry that their calls for road safety measure have so far fallen on deaf ears.
Now an online petition is urging Gloucestershire County Council to take action to reduce antisocial driving in Tutshill where residents say that speeding and lack of pedestrian crossings are putting their families at risk amid fears it could take a serious accident before authorities take their warnings seriously.
Kristina Walsh, who started the petition says,” With this petition, we are urging Gloucestershire County Council to take action to reduce antisocial driving in Tutshill. As we all know, speeding and lack of pedestrian crossings are putting our community at risk - we have seen too many near misses on our roads, and we believe that it is time for action!
“We want to demonstrate to GCC, Highways, Police, Tidenham Parish Council that there is a serious problem, impacting our day to day lives and we urge them to install pedestrian crossings, community speed cameras, reduce speed limits, and increase enforcement of existing traffic laws.
“We believe that these measures will help to reduce speeding and make our roads safer for everyone.
“We urge all residents of Tutshill to sign this petition and show that we are serious about reducing speeding in our village. Together, we can make a difference and create a safer community”
Forest of Dean district councillor Jonathan Lane (G, Tidenham) is among those supporting the petition .
A Gloucestershire County Council spokesperson said: “We would like to thank residents for bringing these concerns to our attention. Road safety is our priority and we aim to halve serious casualties and fatalities on our roads by 2032, as outlined in our Road Safety Policy.
“The school operates a school safety zone with an advisory 20mph limit and flashing warning signs asking motorists to slow down. We will also be carrying out two speed surveys near the school, one on Gloucester Road and one on Coleford Road, to assess concerns further.
“Although there is no record of accidents at these locations, we take these concerns seriously and are committed to working with the community to make the roads safer. We have already provided the parish council with an ANPR camera via the Community Speedwatch fund, and we are currently working with the police and landowners to agree a suitable location for this.”
Situated on the eastern bank of the River Wye, which forms the boundary with Monmouthshire and which separates the village from the town of ChepstowTutshill is probably best known as the childhood home of Harry Potter creator J K Rowling.
She attended Tutshill Church of England Primary School before moving on at the age of eleven to the nearby Wyedean School in Sedbury. Her childhood home, Church Cottage, a mid-19th century Gothic-style Grade II listed building designed by the architect Henry Woodyer, was put up for sale in 2011