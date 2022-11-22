TV chef Dinesh Ramsurn cooks for residents of The Elms in Staunton
CHEF DINESH Ramsurn has baked for TV judges and fed rock stars but he has a new group of fans in a Forest care home.
Dinesh, who appeared on the last series of Channel 4’s Bake Off: The Professionals and cooked for rock stars U2, is bringing his skills to The Elms care home at Staunton, near Coleford.
The former soldier says whether he’s in a high-end restaurant, the TV studio, Bono’s Dublin hotel or a care home he insists on the same exacting standards.
He has been working three days a week at the home for a couple of weeks and is looking to pass on some of his skills to the permanent staff – and help raise the profile of working in the important care sector.
He said: “If you are a chef, anywhere you work it’s the same pride. If the guest is smiling after their dinner or lunch, that is the main thing.’’
He has been pleased with the reaction to his food from the 28 residents at The Elms.
“Some of the ladies who walk with a frame came in and said it was lovely – you make them happy, so you are happy as well.’’
Dinesh is originally from Mauritius and has known The Elms’ manager Helena Hadzihajdic for several years and so offered to come in and help.
She said: “Dinesh felt coming here would raise the profile of care homes.
‘‘He’s done really well and the residents love it and staff love it because we taste the food as well.
“Dinesh has followed our menu which is chosen by the residents but with a twist.
“It is a privilege to have him here.
‘‘The feedback from the staff on how well presented it is and residents asking for more is music to my ears.’’
The chef is looking to open his own restaurant in Cheltenham.
