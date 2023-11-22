TWO people were arrested in Drybrook last week after being found in possession of a stolen motorbike and class A drugs.
Police confirmed that a man and a women had been arrested after officers from the force’s Neighbourhood Policing Team attended an address in the village.
A tweet from the @ForestPolice X account on Friday (November 17) said: “NPT officers attended an address in Drybrook on 16/11/23 and recovered a stolen motorbike. A quantity of class A drugs was recovered.
“A male was arrested on suspicion of theft and handling stolen goods. The male and a female were also arrested for possession with intent to supply.”