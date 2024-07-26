Other fine jewellery includes a modern diamond set collar necklace, a large diamond set star brooch and a pair of Victorian old cut diamond pendant cluster earrings. One of the last consignments to the sale proved rather exciting as it included an eye catching Victorian diamond set enamel snake form bangle estimated at £2,000 to £3,000 as well as a collectable turquoise and enamel snake necklace set with pearls and estimated at £1,200 to £1,800. For those on a tighter budget there is a huge range of more affordable jewellery estimated between £30 to £500 including diamond and ruby set bracelets, a large selection of earrings, necklaces, rings, silver and gold. An interesting variety of brooches includes a novelty Victorian bee brooch set sapphires, pearls and rubies estimated at £300/£500 and a small Edwardian diamond set chick brooch estimated at £150/£200.