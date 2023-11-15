IT was a weekend of reflection and thanksgiving as people across the Forest as people remembered those who served and died in two world wars and other conflicts.
This year was particularly poignant as Armistice Day and Remembrance Sunday fell on the same weekend.
Despite the heavy rain, Remembrance Sunday events were well attended.
The ages ranged from pensioners who had served in the armed forces to primary school children.
There were parades followed by the laying of poppy wreaths on war memorials.
Many of the parades included emergency sevices personnel and members of youth organisations including air, army and sea cadets as well as Scouts and Guides.
As well as remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice, there were also calls to remember the living who have served.
At Bream there was a collection for the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal.