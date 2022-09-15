Two more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 15th September 2022 4:25 pm
Share
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

Subscribe newsletter

Subscribe to our email and get updates right in your inbox.

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.

A total of 180 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on September 15 (Thursday) – up from 178 on September 8.

They were among 11,977 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.

A total of 165,806 deaths were recorded throughout England by September 15 (Thursday) – up from 165,369 last week.

The UK Covid dashboard is now being updated weekly on Thursdays.

More About:

Forest of Dean
Share