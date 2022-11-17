Two more deaths recorded in the Forest of Dean

There were two more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in the Forest of Dean.
By Andrew Dowdeswell  
Thursday 17th November 2022 4:17 pm
Credit by Victoria Jones (PA Wire )

A total of 201 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on November 17 (Thursday) – up from 199 on the week before.

They were among 12,647 deaths recorded across the South West.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in the Forest of Dean.

A total of 172,376 deaths were recorded throughout England by November 17 (Thursday) – up from 171,680 last week.

