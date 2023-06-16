Two police officers had an eventful evening last week when they were both allegedly assaulted by an “aggressive” man during a night shift in Caldicot.
The 31-year-old was arrested for assaulting two emergency workers and a public order offence.
However their shift wasn’t over as on their way back to the station, they spotted a vehicle in Chepstow.
The 21-year-old male driver was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and possession of a class B drug.
The vehicle was seized (pictured).
In the north of Monmouth, emergency vehicles attended a road traffic collision on the B4521 between Trebella Farm and Norton. Four police cars attended, alongside paramedic and fire appliances.
The road was completely closed for a few hours and opened up by 4pm,
It was understood that no-one was seriously injured.