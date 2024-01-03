THE Two Rivers housing association team donated almost 130 gifts to help make sure that every child received a gift at Christmas.
Staff brought in gifts and toys to support the Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Toy Appeal.
The Salvation Army work with local authorities and other charities in the area to support families in crisis.
More than 370 children were referred to them, many of whom would be spending Christmas in emergency accommodation or away from their homes.
Hayley Selway, who joined Two Rivers Housing as its new Chief Executive on December 1, met with Major Vivienne Prescott from the Salvation Army in Broadwell as she collected the gifts from Rivers Meet – the housing association’s head office in Newent.
Speaking about the donation made by the team, she said: “I’m so proud to be part of such a generous and thoughtful team. The thought of any child waking up on Christmas day, in a strange environment, with nothing to open it utterly heartbreaking and I’m so pleased that we have been able to support the Salvation Army and the important work it does.”
Major Vivienne Prescott from the Salvation Army thanked the team for their donation.
She added: “The salvation Army in the Forest of Dean are so grateful that once again Two Rivers Housing have supported our Christmas Toy Appeal through the generous giving of their team.
“Every year we are moved by the number of gifts and the quality given. The commitment to ensure that no child goes without toys at Christmas is one that is shared with you and with our community, we could not make this happen without your generous and loving response. So once again thank you.”.