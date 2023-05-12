The Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, said “It was privilege to be at this event organised by our Ukranian guests. They were eager to thank the community of Chepstow for its welcome and the County Council for its support in providing school places, financial and practical support. The event provided an inspiring illustration of how much the community of Monmouthshire is benefiting from our Ukranian guests. They told us of the torment of the hideous invasion. Smiling and singing through their adversity they have shown us the strength of the human spirit. Our community has been enriched by their presence amongst us.”