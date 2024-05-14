THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire has climbed seven spaces in the Complete University Guide ranking table.
The latest edition for 2025 sees the university ranked ninth in the South West as the region’s highest climber, with its Biological Sciences programmes rated second in the UK for student satisfaction.
The league table is based on entry standards, student satisfaction, research quality, spending on academic services and facilities, student to staff ratio and graduate prospects. The University now ranks at 91st, in a table that includes 130 institutions from across the UK.
Clare Marchant, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said: “This latest rating in the Complete University Guide is testament to the work we have been doing to ensure our students have the best possible experience.
“Importantly, we see this as just the start of a journey to realise our ambitions and become a future-focused university.
“This exciting new phase is centred on creating vibrant campuses and connecting individuals through exceptional programmes and robust partnerships with employers to create a dynamic learning community.
“As such, our priority is ensuring that we build upon the progress we’ve made to date to provide our students with an excellent learning experience that gives them the skills and knowledge they need for successful and rewarding careers.”