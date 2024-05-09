THE UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire (UoG) will host a creative arts show to celebrate the next generation of artistic talents.
The free event, called The Creative Arts Degree Show, will be held at the University’s Park Campus in Cheltenham on Friday June 7 (6pm to 9pm) and will run until June 16.
The event offers graduates, professionals, students and the local community a chance to showcase and celebrate new artistic talent.
The UoG defined the event as: “A platform to push the boundaries of creative expression, the show shines a spotlight on the work of University students across a range of disciplines, including artwork, zines, books, films, games, music, photography, creative writing, performances, and a range of immersive audiovisual experiences.”
Dr Matthew Lovett, Associate Head of the University’s School of Creative Arts, said: “We extend a warm welcome to UoG graduates, the local community and members of the creative arts sector to join us in celebrating the achievements of this year’s graduating cohort and wish them well as they shape the future of the creative arts.
“The annual show is a fantastic opportunity to enjoy the outstanding, stimulating and often award-winning work that’s being produced by our students on their journey to successful careers within the industry.”