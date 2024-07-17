GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council (GCC) and NHS Gloucestershire have invited unpaid carers to provide their views and experiences to help shape the future of caring services.
Adult unpaid carers are asked to submit their views using the latest carers survey, where they can inform GCC and NHS Gloucestershire about any support they need, which could help them continue in their role.
Currently, GCC and NHS Gloucestershire jointly fund and promote a range of services to support carers in the county through Gloucestershire Carers Hub.
These services include training, well-being sessions, advice, counselling and “carer aware” - a way of identifying someone as an unpaid carer, which includes a discount scheme for carers from businesses who sign up.
Cllr Stephan Fifield (Con), cabinet member for adult social care delivery at Gloucestershire County Council said: “Carers do a fantastic job selflessly providing support for friends and family day in day out, keeping some of our most vulnerable people safe.
“Caring for someone is demanding and difficult work and we want to make sure that carers can receive the right support when they need it most.
“I would encourage all carers to make sure they have their say, as we really want to hear their views to help shape future services.”