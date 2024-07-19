The UNIVERSITY of Gloucestershire has won the Culture and Diversity Award at the Circle 2 Success (C2S) Regional Business Awards 2024.
The award recognises ‘organisations that have developed cultures where diversity and inclusion are at the heart of their business and values, embracing the benefits of a truly diverse workforce.’
Clare Peterson, the University’s Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Manager, said: “We’re proud to have won the Culture and Diversity Award at the C2S Regional Business Awards 2024 in recognition of our continuing work to foster a learning and working environment in which everyone at UoG feels valued.
“Supported by colleagues, we have developed a robust equity, diversity, and inclusion strategy, ‘Belonging’, that supports us to be a place where the diversity of our community is valued, setting our focus on creating a culture of inclusion where staff and students feel they belong, including through our achievement as a Disability Confident Leader.
“Across the University, interventions to garner greater inclusion are designed, implemented, and evaluated by staff, from developing curriculum and pedagogy that reflects the diversity of our student community, to buildings that are inclusive and accessible by design.”
C2S aims to help businesses grow and provides a variety of services including business support. It regionally operates in Gloucestershire, Bristol, Bath, Worcestershire, Swindon and Wiltshire.