AN 88-year-old woman who went missing from the farm where she lived has been found ‘safe and well two miles from home.
Police and family had appealed for help to find Marjorie Heath after she went missing from Llangovan near Raglan.
Tabby Harrison posted on the Abergavenny Voice Facebook page yesterday lunchtime that her husband’s grandmother had been “found safe and well and warm a couple of miles from home. Thank you so much for all the shares”.
She had earlier posted: “She lives in a farm very near to the old school, now nursery, and hasn't been seen for over 24 hours.
"Her name is Marjorie Heath. Likely wearing a blue coat and grey fluffy wellies. Police are involved.”
Gwent Police confirmed yesterday afternoon: “Marjorie Heath, 88, who had been reported as missing has been found. Thanks for sharing our appeal.”