CRITICALLY-acclaimed singer-songwriter Eli Lev will be performing a set in Chepstow early next year, as part of a larger tour.
The independent musician is due to play at Three Tuns, Chepstow on Thursday, February 27, at 8.30pm, kicking off the UK part of the tour, with tickets available now.
Eli, who has been described as the “global ambassador of good vibes” is an artist rising in popularity. His previous release, The Four Directions Project, is uplifting, emotionally resonant, and down-to-earth.
Critics have called his work a cross between The Avett Brothers and The Lumineers and Eli a hardworking artist with an amazing sound. The Brindley Brothers said: “We love working with Eli because he works hard to promote his shows and has an incredibly professional attitude.”
Amber Foster of Last Call Entertainment said: “Eli Lev is the consummate professional and has been one of my top performing artists over the years as venues continue to ask for him back year after year”
Musical pioneer Rhonda Brown said: "Eli's original, spirit-filled lyrics become familiar and make you want to join in singing, clapping, and dancing as soon as he starts singing. Sweet voice. Kind soul."
Lev’s career has started strong, gaining a following of fans known as “Levitators”. He has opened for both Shooter Jennings and Lee DeWyze, performed at The Kennedy Center and the 9:30 Club in Washington, DC.
His latest project, an EP called 'Present Journey,' is already wowing critics. Eli said it’s inspired by his current situation as a middle-aged, full time independent musician who is a mobile lifestyle pioneer and international touring artist.
This tour will see Eli travel the length and breadth of the United States before he heads to Europe, making stops in Andorra, Spain, Portugal, France, Switzerland, Czech Republic, Poland and Austria.
Finally, Eli heads to the UK, starting with Chepstow before heading to Poole. Additionally, there’s Worcester, Leeds, Bristol, Chichester, Combe, and many more before finishing in Norwich, March 20.
More information about the tour can be found online and tickets are available now, as well as digital album “Present Journey”.