A COUNTY show has been recognised as one of the top ten in the country.
Usk Show, which is a week on Saturday (September 9), was among nine others from around the UK said by the Guardian newspaper to be the best in the country.
It says that the “brilliant late-summer rural fairs combine centuries of tradition with plenty of fun – from falconry to food and crafts”.
Guardian reporter Harry Pearson adds that since the first event in 1844, “the Usk Show has grown to be one of the UK’s biggest one-day agricultural shows, with 11 sections across a 40-hectare (100-acre) showground and more than 300 food and craft traders.
Show secretary Nia Osborne said: “We are very proud to have been chosen by The Guardian as one of the top 10 county shows in the UK.
“All the volunteers work very hard all year to make sure that we put on the best day possible for our visitors, so it is amazing that this hard work has been praised & acknowledged by a national paper.”
Why not come along a week on Saturday, and see if you agree with them?
Discounted tickets are available until Friday, September 8.