Did your eyes meet across a crowded dance floor ? Did your romance ignite over the internet airways ?
Tell us how you met and fell in love with your partner and you could win a Deluxe Afternoon Tea for Two at the Swan House Tea Room, Alvington.
You can send your story to us by email to [email protected] or by post to The Forest Review, The Tindle Suite, Kings Buildings, Hill Street, Lydney GL15 5HE by Monday 6th February 2023.
(T’s & C’s apply. The prize kindly donated by The Swan House Tea Room is for the Deluxe Afternoon Tea For Two. )