ROGUE metal detectorists have targeted the remains of an ancient church overlooking the River Wye at Tidenham.
Holes have been illegally dug in the churchyard of St James’s Church on the Lancaut peninsula.
The site has been owned since 2013 by the Forest of Dean Buildings Preservation Trust which carried out conservation work.
Trust chairman Sinclair Johnston said: ““Uncontrolled metal detecting robs all of us of our past as artefacts are removed from their archaeological context without proper record.
“Digging in the churchyard is also distasteful and potentially an additional offence as human remains may Labe disturbed.”
It is a criminal offence to damage the site, which is Grade II listed by Historic England, or to use metal detectors without permission.
The Trust is working with Operation Minster, Gloucestershire Police’s initiative to combat heritage crime to identify the perpetrators.
The earliest parts of the church date back to the 13th century but there may have been a monastic settlement on the peninsula as early as the sixth century.
The church was abandoned in 1865 and the roof removed in the 1880s, making it the “romantic ruin” it is today.
The conservation works saw the structure stabilised using stainless steel ties to prevent further movement towards the river, the fallen chancel arch was rebuilt using the original stones and the rest of the church was re-pointed and grouted.
