A heart-wrenching tragedy was narrowly avoided by a determined and compassionate community in Whitney-on-Wye.
Last last year, a group of hunters descended on Whitney-on-Wye, armed with guns and quad bikes, in pursuit of what they believed to be wild boar.
Tragically, they succeeded in shooting the mother pig and all but one of her piglets, leaving the sole survivor to fend for herself in the dangerous wilderness.
Ilisa, a local resident with a big heart and a love for animals, stumbled upon the tiny, five-month-old piglet, she knew she had to act fast.
“There wasn’t much time as too many people knew she was there,” she said. “They heard about her in pubs up in the Radnor Hills and even as far as Builth Wells.”
Ilisa’s quick thinking paid off, as she was able to lead the piglet to safety and win the hearts of her entire village.
Ilisa said: “It was quite amazing how the whole village was behind the rescue plan, and it
brought us all closer together which is lovely.”
While the piglet, now affectionately named Betty, ate apples from Ilisa’s hand and even came running to her when called, Ilisa worked tirelessly to find her a permanent home.
That home would eventually be Goodheart Farm Animal Sanctuary in Worcestershire, where Betty now resides among over 300 other rescued animals.
Goodheart’s Project Director Alison Hood said of the rescue: “We’re proud to be part of such an inspiring rescue operation and want to thank Ilisa and her neighbours for all their efforts in saving Betty. We can’t imagine the fear this little piglet has experienced at just a few months old, but we’re happy in the knowledge that she can live out the rest of her life in safety at our sanctuary and become an ambassador for her species.”
Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries is on a mission to create a brighter future for animals, and they’re making great strides with the support of dedicated supporters. Their flagship site, Goodheart Farm Animal Sanctuary in Worcestershire, provides a safe haven for over 300 rescued animals, including cows, sheep, goats, chickens, and turkeys.
But the sanctuary isn’t just a place for these animals to live out their lives in peace, it’s also a hub for education and advocacy. With their Education Programme, visitors have the opportunity to form meaningful connections with the residents, learning about their unique personalities, challenges, and triumphs. This helps to shatter misconceptions about “so-called” farm animals and raise awareness about the suffering they often endure.
Goodheart Animal Sanctuaries also actively supports national campaigns to prevent animal cruelty, encouraging people of all ages to adopt a more compassionate lifestyle. By combining care, education, and advocacy, they are creating a world where animals are respected and protected.
New polling results commissioned by international wildlife charity, Born Free, is sending a loud and clear message to lawmakers: neglect wildlife at your peril. The research serves as a stark reminder that the British public care deeply about animal issues and are fed up with current policy failings.
A staggering 76 per cent of those surveyed believe it’s crucial for the next UK government to phase out the captivity of large animals like elephants, lions, tigers, giraffes, and rhinos in zoos and wildlife parks. This represents a major shift in public opinion and a wake-up call for politicians to take action on Born Free’s founding principle that has been campaigned for over three decades.