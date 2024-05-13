A COMMUNITY archaeology dig is set to go ahead at the Buckholt Wood near Monmouth this summer, which is home to an Iron Age hill fort and other history.
The dig is a collaboration between Buckholt Bryngaer CIC and Churchill Archaeology, and will take place over seven days in June covering three areas of archaeological interest, spanning from the Iron Age to the 19th century.
The excavation follows a pilot project last year where volunteers cleared large areas of vegetation from the Hilltop Enclosure and participated in three days of archaeological investigation.
This research has informed the upcoming dig, which can go ahead with thanks to a grant awarded by The National Lottery Heritage Fund.
The project will be managed by Trellech-based Churchill Archaeology, with support from Cadw and Amgueddfa Cymru – Museum Wales.
Kate Churchill, founder of Churchill Archaeology, said “This is such an exciting opportunity – not only to explore the origins of the Buckholt, but also to bring the community together and have fun learning about our heritage.
“ It is a rare opportunity to excavate an Iron Age Hilltop Enclosure and we are delighted to have Cadw’s permission and support.
“I am also very excited to investigate the Buckholt’s more recent history, finding out about the people who lived there, particularly those involved in charcoal making, which is an aspect of our history that is often overlooked.”
There will be 30 places available each day and no experience is necessary.
An invitation for volunteers will be sent out shortly, but should you wish to express your interest beforehand please email [email protected]
This is possible thanks to the players of The National Lottery, whose ongoing contributions allow funding for important heritage projects.