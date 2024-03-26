FOREST of Dean District Council has reminded residents that waste collections will be “taking place as normal” during the Easter break.
Speaking on their social media pages, they said: “With Easter just around the corner, we're reminding residents that waste collections are taking place as normal on Good Friday (March 29) and Easter Monday (April 1) so please have your containers out ready for 7am.”
They added that details of waste and recycling collections for the year ahead can be found on the collection calendar sent to households earlier in the month, or you can check your collection day at: https://www.fdean.gov.uk/binday
The reminder comes alongside other recycling news in the region, as Gloucestershire County Council announced Wingmoor Farm Household Recycling Centre will reopen on Good Friday (March 29).
They said: “The site, based near Bishops Cleeve, was closed in January to make essential repairs and improvements to the recycling centre.
New drainage has also been installed to prevent flooding and a new energy-efficient lighting system put in place.
Resurfacing work has been undertaken to replace the old tarmac and concrete surfaces, which have eroded away.
Additional closures will be needed at Wingmoor Farm HRC on Thursday (April 18) and Friday (April 19), to complete resurfacing and white lining works on the upper level.”