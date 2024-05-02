THE FOREST of Dean District Council (FDDC) has reminded residents that waste collections will take place as normal for both May bank holidays.
The first May bank holiday is Monday, May 6 and the second is Monday, May 27.
Taking to their social media, FDDC said: “We're reminding residents that waste collections are taking place as normal on both the early and late May bank holidays, so please have your containers out ready for 7am.
“Details of waste and recycling collections for the year ahead can be found on the collection calendar sent to households earlier in the year.”
Residents can check their bin days by visiting the FDDC website or by calling 01594 810000 for assistance.
The website also provides further advice and clarification for what residents can put in their bins.