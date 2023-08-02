YOU can watch the Team FlyinFish ocean crew containing two Monmouthshire rowers reaching Hawaii today (Wednesday, August 2) at the end of their epic 2,800-mile Pacific crossing.
Retired Abergavenny solicitor and Monmouth Rowing Club member Elaine Theaker and former RAF serviceman Huw Carden from Dingestow have spent more than 50 days battling some of the most dangerous seas in the world in their five-man boat.
They are expected to reach the harbour between 5pm and 6pm and their arrival will be screened live on the World's Toughest Row: Pacific YouTube channel and their WTR Facebook page, which will be continuously updated as they get closer to land.
Live coverage from Hanalei, Kauaʻi will include the crew celebrations and an interview with the team.